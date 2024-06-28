When BMW M Motorsport took the wraps off the 2025 M4 GT3 EVO in late May, it also previewed its GT4 companion. Now, the much cheaper race car is officially out, sharing the same “EVO” suffix. As expected, it inherits the updated headlights and taillights from the road-going 2025 M5 Coupe. Those nifty yellow daytime running lights are only offered on the limited-run M4 CS.

Beyond the predictable styling changes, the M4 GT4 EVO brings upgrades to reliability and drivability. BMW M Motorsport spoke with customer teams, asking them for feedback about how to improve the car. To that end, the front section has been overhauled to make it more maintenance-friendly. This was done by tweaking the splitter and how it attaches to the body.

More durable front flicks have been installed, along with sturdier wheel bearings at the rear. Elsewhere, the M4 GT4 EVO now has a button on the steering wheel allowing drivers to temporarily turn off traction control. BMW says numerous customers have asked for this feature, so the racing side of the business felt obliged to comply.

Since its racing debut for the 2023 season, the M4 GT4 has scored 77 victories and finished either second or third in 117 races. It has covered a cumulative 215,000 kilometers (133,595 miles) on the circuit. This updated variant will make its first public appearance this weekend at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. Deliveries to customers are scheduled to start in the final quarter of the year.

The motorsport side of BMW plans to sell the M4 GT4 EVO as a whole car for €219,900 net price. That makes it roughly 2.6 times cheaper than big-brother M4 GT3 EVO, available from €578,000. Owners of existing GT4 cars can get the EVO upgrade as a separate package for €16,000.

As you can imagine, the race cars cost a pretty penny compared to a road-going G82. The most expensive street-legal M4 is the CS, available in Germany for €160,000, before options.

Source: BMW