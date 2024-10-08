It seems important updates are in the works behind the scenes for the X1 and X2. We reported yesterday about how BMW intends to give the compact crossovers the Panoramic Vision head-up display with the vehicles produced from July 2027. That should coincide with a Life Cycle Impulse for the smallest X models. However, a different update could arrive sooner.

According to a reputable BMW insider from the BimmerPost forums, the fully electric iX1 and iX2 are getting powertrain upgrades. The improvements should be implemented with the vehicles produced from March 2026. It’s too soon to say whether there will be battery and/or electric motor revisions. Interestingly, the electric MINI Countryman will reportedly benefit from these novelties as well. Perhaps lessons learned from the Neue Klasse architecture will be put to good use in these three relatively affordable EVs.

It appears that both the X1 and X2 have a long shelf life ahead. The “U10” and “U11” could remain in production until the second half of 2033. That would give them an unusually extended life cycle of 11 and 10 years, respectively. It’ll be interesting to see whether the LCI will come along with the switch to iDrive X. That might happen seeing as how the dashboard-wide head-up display is reportedly planned. We’ll first see this setup next year in the all-new iX3.

In the meantime, the long-wheelbase X1 built in China for the local market will receive an LCI of its own. The mid-cycle update for the “U12” is apparently scheduled for the vehicles produced from early 2028. It should impact both the versions with combustion engines and the electric iX2.

As previously reported, the X2 will hold a more important role in BMW’s lineup because it’s set to indirectly replace the X4. The bigger Sports Activity Coupe will be retired next year, without a direct replacement planned. An electric iX4 on the Neue Klasse platform is likely coming by 2028, but the days of a gas/diesel X4 are nearly over.

Source: Bimmer Post