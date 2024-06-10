Crossovers are inherently less agile than regular cars due to their higher center of gravity. In addition, SUVs are typically heavier, and that added bulk further impacts handling and maneuverability. EVs add even more fat, as is the case here with the BMW iX2. However, this version evaluated by the Spanish journalists at KM77 has an adaptive M suspension that sharpens things up a bit.

It’s an xDrive30, so the superior variant with dual motors and all-wheel drive. It rides on 20-inch wheels with 245/40 R20 Pirelli P Zero tires at all four corners. At 2,020 kilograms (4,453 pounds), the iX2 is heavier than many gasoline SUVs from the segment above. Consequently, it’s not going to excel in these evasive maneuver tests. Nevertheless, it didn’t disappoint either.

The first order of business was to subject the iX2 xDrive30 to a slalom test, which it completed in 22.8 seconds. That made it a tenth of a second quicker than the mighty XM – touted by BMW as being a dedicated M model. At the same time, the electric crossover was 2.7 seconds quicker than the X2 sDrive18d tested by the same magazine last month.

In the subsequent moose test, the iX2 eventually managed to complete the course without taking down any cones. During the successful run, it had an entrance speed of 75 km/h (46.6 mph) and was doing about 64 km/h (40 mph) at the halfway point before being recorded with an exit speed of 50 km/h (31 mph). According to the test driver, the electric X2 is more agile than it looks. It reacts quickly to the driver’s inputs and the electronic stability control system isn’t intrusive.

However, KM77 reports the brakes were not up to snuff, although it’s worth noting BMW does offer an optional M Compound set. That being said, they’re only available on the X2 M35i as an upgrade over the M Sport brakes. Overall, the test driver gave the electric crossover-coupe his stamp of approval, despite its shortcomings.

Source: km77.com / YouTube