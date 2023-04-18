Codenamed U12, the long-wheelbase BMW X1/iX1 has been unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2023 where the compact crossover is going to be assembled. In typical Chinese market fashion, the vehicle is a little bit bigger than the global model as it stretches at 4616 millimeters (181.7 inches). It makes it 116 mm (4.5 in) longer than the X1 sold in the rest of the world. Most of the added length is found in the wheelbase, now measuring 2802 mm (110 in) or 110 mm (4.3 in) more than the standard model.

It’s worth noting the previous-generation X1 was also stretched in the People’s Republic and its replacement joins the long-wheelbase X5 launched last year in a country where rear legroom remains a priority. At 1845 mm (72.6 in) wide and 1641 mm (64.6 in) tall, it has virtually the same width and height as the globally available X1.

The Chinese-spec X1 can be had with three-cylinder power and front-wheel drive as the sDrive20Li in X and M trim levels, featuring a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine with 154 hp (115 kW) and 230 Nm (169 lb-ft). It does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 9.2 seconds and maxes out at 128 mph (206 km/h).

Step up to the sDrive25Li and you get a bigger four-cylinder 2.0-liter unit with 201 hp (150 kW) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft). It cuts the sprint time down to 7.9 seconds and increases the top speed to 142 mph (229 km/h). The more potent engine can also be had with xDrive, in which case the sprint drops to 7.7 seconds while the maximum speed decreases to 141 mph (227 km/h).

As for the iX1, the fully electric version will be available in the xDrive30L flavor with dual motors. It looks a little bit different in China courtesy of a so-called “sculpted crystal grille” not shared with the combustion-engined X1. BMW is taking advantage of the extra length by installing a large panoramic glass roof as well as extended thicker rear seats for greater comfort. Already announced for the Euro-spec X1, the iDrive 9 will also be found in the Chinese model.

BMW is asking ￥288,900 ($42,000) for the sDrive20Li in China where the xDrive25Li retails from ￥349,900 ($51,000). Pricing and technical specifications regarding the iX1 xDrive30 have yet to be disclosed.

Source: BMW