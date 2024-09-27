The M5 Sedan G90 configurator has been up and running since the end of June. Because the wagon was introduced at a later date, we had to wait until now to spec the G99. The Audi RS6 Avant competitor has been integrated into several BMW websites across Europe. It follows a visualizer tool that went live shortly after the car’s official premiere.

We played a bit with the German configurator and maxed it out. The M5 Touring starts at €146,000 in its domestic market but you can spend more than €27,000 extra on options. If you’re keen on getting this Frozen Deep Grey Individual paint, it’ll cost you €3,750. These all-black 951 M wheels are another €1,350. Inside, the Merino red/black leather costs an additional €550 while the carbon trim is €400.

As with the sedan, its long-roof counterpart has one of the most expensive options we’ve ever seen on a BMW. It’s called the Ultimate Package and costs a whopping €20,280. As you can imagine, it bundles a great variety of goodies, from ventilated seats to a panoramic glass roof. You also get carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon side mirror caps, heated rear seats, an Alcantara anthracite headliner, and rear sun blinds.

To justify the lofty asking price, the package also includes the M Driver’s Package, Driving Assistant Professional, Travel & Comfort System, and Parking Assistant Professional. With the Ultimate Package box ticked you’re basically left with just one other box to tick – the tow hitch for €1,200. As previously reported, there is no carbon fiber roof option available.

All told, we managed to drive up the asking price to €173,530, before adding any of the available service plans. The most expensive of the bunch is €10,098 for the five-year / 100,000-km plan.

Although we focused on the German configurator, you can also build your ideal M5 Touring spec in the UK, Italy, Spain, France, Czechia, and other countries. The first deliveries will take place in November. BMW projects that Germany, the US, the UK, Canada, and Switzerland will be the G99’s biggest markets.

Source: BMW Deutschland