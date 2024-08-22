BMW has yet to roll out the configurator for the M5 Touring but we did manage to find the next best thing. Several of the automaker’s regional websites have a visualizer tool that lets you try on different wheels and body colors. In addition, you can also personalize the interior with several upholstery options and dashboard trims.

We had a bit of fun on the UK website where BMW lets you choose from 10 colors. If none of them tickle your fancy, the G99 will be available with up to 150 shades. Many of them already show up on the BMW Individual Visualizer website we recently talked about. The M5 Touring can be further customized by choosing from a couple of wheel designs: 951 M and 952 M. The former is available in either Black or a bi-color variant combining Midnight Grey with Silver. The latter set has a two-tone Silver/Black look.

Stepping inside, the Merino Leather upholstery is featured in Black, Black/Silverstone, Red/Black, and Kyalami Orange/Black. As for the dashboard trim, you’re choices are limited to Carbon Fiber with high-gloss silver threads, Aluminum Rhombicle, and Dark Oak. Regardless of the one you go for, all three are combined with a Dark Silver accent.

It probably won’t take long before BMW will fire up the fully fledged M5 Touring configurator around the world. Until then, this lite version will have to make do. Pricing has already been announced in many countries ahead of the start of deliveries in November. Much like the M5 Sedan, the long-roof model will be exclusively produced in Dingolfing. The luxury automaker expects Germany and the US to be the two largest markets. The UK, Canada, and Switzerland should be next.

If you’d rather stick to the traditional sedan, the G90 configurator has been up and running for several weeks already. When it went live in the United States last month, we maxed it out to an eye-watering $141,375. In Germany, a fully loaded M5 Sedan goes for more than €170,000.