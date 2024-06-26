Now that the 2025 BMW M5 is officially here, it’s finally time to take a closer look at the supersized performance sedan. We’ve already discovered a plethora of Individual colors but what about the options available? Thankfully, the German configurator is already up and running, mere hours after the G90’s world premiere.

In its home market, the seventh iteration of the M5 starts at €144,000. As you can imagine, one can easily add tens of thousands of euros worth of options by ticking several boxes on the options list. That Individual Frozen Deep Grey paint costs €3,750. The wheels? You’re going to spend an additional €550 to have that Style 952 M design with a bi-color finish. Inside, the red/black Merino leather costs another €550 while the carbon fiber dashboard trim is €400.

The new M5 is available with one of the most expensive options we’ve ever seen on a BMW. In Germany, there’s a €22,470 Ultimate Package that bundles no fewer than 10 items. You get some high-end goodies such as carbon-ceramic brakes and a carbon roof. In addition, the pricey pack encompasses the M Driver’s Package and an anthracite headliner wrapped in Alcantara.

Other items include the Driving Assistant Professional, massaging front seats, and rear sun blinds. To sweeten the pot, BMW adds the rear heated seats, Parking Assistant Professional, and the Travel & Comfort System. The latter lets you attach a smartphone or a tablet to the back of the front seats, which have a built-in USB-C port.

Some of the goodies bundled with the Ultimate Package are also sold separately. For example, the M Driver’s Package is €2,450 while the carbon roof is €3,200. Should you want to replace the standard compound brakes with the carbon-ceramic set, it’ll cost you €9,900. The Comfort Package with the rear sun blinds is €1,900. The 2025 BMW M5 can also be ordered in its domestic market with a tow hitch for a further €1,200.

With all options added, you’re looking at spending over €171,000 on the flagship 5 Series in Germany where a fully loaded X3 M50 costs €100,000.

Source: BMW Deutschland