If money’s no object and you are dead set on getting a 1 Series for whatever reason, BMW has something to show. In today’s crazy world of car prices, a base M135 is already €56,200 in Germany. Add all available options, and you can spend over €70,000. On top of that, you can throw in a bunch of M Performance Parts. A new official video takes you on a tour of how the hot hatch can be made even hotter.

Given the extent of the extras, we could be looking at the most expensive 1 Series F70 build money can buy. The original accessories for the M135 come with a glossy black finish, which has been the norm among most luxury automakers for years. BMW added a front spoiler lip, aero flicks, and side skirt extensions. The side mirror caps and rear diffuser can be optionally had in carbon fiber like in the grown-up M cars.

One standout change from the standard M135 is the chunky roof spoiler with “M Performance” white lettering. While the quad exhaust system is now standard on the flagship 1 Series, the stainless steel and carbon fiber finishers cost extra. BMW also shows off the optional 19-inch two-tone wheels with M Performance branding and even M-branded valve stem caps. We almost forgot the matte black decal running along the car’s sides.

Like most BMWs with the full arsenal of M Performance Parts, the M135i looks a bit busy, overburdened by the sheer amount of trinkets. However, customers can choose to buy only the ones they like, without having to order the whole shebang.

There’s a lot of “M” branding added to the M135i, which enthusiasts would argue isn’t even a true M. It’s a valid point, considering it sits on a front-wheel-drive platform also used by the 2 Series Active Tourer minivan. Unless the 128ti returns, the M135 will remain the only performance version of the fourth-generation 1 Series.

Source: BMW / YouTube