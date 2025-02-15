For many enthusiasts, the 1 Series died when BMW retired the second-generation model in 2019. Compact hatchbacks are still a lucrative segment even in the SUV age, which is why the Bavarian brand continues to sell a 1er. Like its F40 predecessor, the new F70 is a front-wheel-drive car, echoing the Audi A3 and Mercedes A-Class. Those two rivals offer performance derivatives that go squarely up against the M135.

But how much speed are you getting from BMW’s smallest M Performance car? A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the M135 at full tilt. Painted in Thundernight Metallic, the range-topping 1 Series is built to European specifications. Consequently, the “B48” engine is dialed down to 296 horsepower to meet the EU’s tougher emissions rules. Elsewhere, the turbocharged 2.0-liter unit pumps out 312 hp. Torque doesn’t change, with all markets getting the same 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).

Although it’s not a six-cylinder M140i, the new M135 delivers adequate performance for daily use. Sure, it’s not nearly as exciting without a big 3.0-liter “N55” engine, but we have to look at the M Performance 1 Series as a VW Golf R rival rather than something from a higher echelon. The days of RWD 1er generations are long gone, and they’re not returning. Emissions regulations have strangled performance cars, and it will only get worse from here.

Like its predecessor, the M135 is sold exclusively with xDrive. BMW hasn’t said anything yet about making another front-wheel-drive 128ti to compete with the Golf GTI. More variety would be great, but don’t expect the manual gearbox to return. There just isn’t a solid business case for a stick-shift hot hatch, as even the GTI and R have dropped the manuals for 2025. Three-pedal fans can still get a Honda Civic Type R or a GR Corolla, but for how long?

For a compact all-rounder with some performance chops, the M135 fits the bill, even though it’s no match for the defunct M140. The new model’s appeal is also negatively impacted by the controversial styling and the simplified interior, where the iDrive dial is nowhere to be found. Sales numbers will show whether the demoted 1 Series remains an appealing offer in the compact luxury segment.

