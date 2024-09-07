It’s been about three months since BMW introduced the new 1 Series compact hatchback. The “F70” is being made in Leipzig, Germany, and will be in the hands of early adopters starting next month. In the meantime, dealers are beginning to receive cars to display on the showroom floor. If you’ve ever wondered what a 1er that costs almost €70,000 looks like, this is it.

As you can imagine, it’s an M Performance model. The new M135 xDrive kicks off at €56,200 in Deutschland but this one has €11,880 worth of equipment plus €1,179 in accessories. One of the priciest options is the Individual paint. This Frozen Pure Grey with a matte finish sets you back a cool €2,250. It’s combined with numerous glossy black trim pieces that BMW insists on installing on just about every model.

You’d think that spending nearly €70,000 on a 1 Series would get you the fully loaded version. However, that’s not the case. Yes, this M135 xDrive does have most of the bells and whistles, but we are noticing it’s missing an upgrade. It has the standard brakes rather than the optional 19-inch M Compound setup with gray calipers. Those cost an extra €850, which is chump change when you’re spending that kind of money.

This brings up a logical question – who in their right mind would spend €70,000 on a 1 Series? An M240i starts at €61,900 at home in Germany. A full-fat M2 is €76,600 but surely there are deals to be had to lower the asking price.

BMW is months, if not weeks, away from introducing the next-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe. Essentially a 1 Series with a trunk lid, the “F74” will also get the M Performance treatment for the M235 xDrive. Yes, it too will lose the “i” from its name. Unlike the five-door hatch, the compact luxury sedan is coming to the United States. Over in China, BMW will build and sell a long-wheelbase derivative internally codenamed “F78.”

Source: Dreamcars / YouTube