BMW won’t start deliveries of the new 1 Series until October but the “F70” lineup is already being updated. Not only is a three-cylinder 116 base model joining the family, but so is this 123 xDrive. It’s the first all-wheel-drive variant of the posh hatchback after the M135 xDrive range-topper. At €43,900 before options in Germany, it undercuts the hot hatch by a substantial €12,300.

The 123 xDrive is programmed to go on sale in Europe this November but it can already be configured in its domestic market. Its four-cylinder, 2.0-liter gas engine produces 218 hp after factoring in the mild-hybrid setup. On its own, the combustion engine is good for 204 hp. With the power of the two combined, the Audi A3 competitor will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.3 seconds. That makes it 1.4 seconds slower than the flagship M135.

You can have the 123 xDrive with or without the M Sport Package and Individual colors. Wheel sizes start at 17 inches and go up to 19 inches. One can spend as much as €50,000 for a fully loaded version that includes a panoramic sunroof and M Compound brakes. We had thought the upgraded brakes were exclusive to the M135 but apparently, they’re not.

As with all gasoline versions of the new 1 Series and X3, the model’s name has ditched the letter “i” at the end. All next-generation and facelifted BMWs with gas engines will adopt the updated nomenclature. The diesels will retain the “d” and so will plug-in hybrids keep the “e.” As for the “i,” it will be used only for electric vehicles.

There aren’t any all-wheel-drive versions of the 1 Series diesel yet as the 118d and 120d come only with FWD. You also won’t find any plug-in hybrid flavors, let alone purely electric powertrains. On the gasoline side, it’ll be interesting to see whether BMW will launch another 128ti as a Volkswagen Golf GTI rival.

Source: BMW