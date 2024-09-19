There’s no shortage of special-edition BMWs in India where customers have an appetite for limited-run cars. Recent examples include the 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature, the 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Shadow Edition, and the X3 M Sport Shadow Edition. The latest entry is this X7 Signature Edition available exclusively with Individual colors.

The fullsize SUV can be had in either Dravit Grey or this Tanzanite Blue. Inside, the luxobarge gets the Individual treatment as well. Customers are pampered by a full Merino leather treatment in Tartufo and Ivory White. There’s one unusual upgrade over a regular X7 as the Signature Edition gets crystal door pins to class things up. BMW also wraps the instrument panel in real leather and installs a panoramic glass roof with more than 15,000 individual lights that’ll make you think it’s a Rolls-Royce.

BMW went to town with the standard goodies since the X7 has everything from Alcantara seat cushions to a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The three-row stately SUV gets an adaptive air suspension at both front and rear axles for a silky-smooth ride. Indians buying the Signature Edition should know this living room on wheels has a head-up display and a crystalline effect for the gear selector, iDrive controller as well as the audio control and start/stop buttons.

Since it’s based on the X7 xDrive40i, that means there’s a turbocharged inline-six underneath the hood. Featuring mild-hybrid tech, this 3.0-liter engine makes 381 horsepower and 520 Newton-meters (384 pound-feet) of torque. A small electric motor delivers a temporary boost of 12 hp and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft). Together, the combustion engine and e-motor help the Bavarian behemoth hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.8 seconds.

BMW India builds the X7 locally at the Chennai plant and will sell the Signature Edition in limited quantities. The special edition can be ordered online and costs the equivalent of nearly $159,000 (13.3 million Indian rupees). It’s a hefty asking price considering that kind of money buys you an ALPINA XB7 with a few options in the United States.

