I’m sort of loving the BMW X7’s redemption arc. When it first debuted, it was considered the harbinger of all bad things to come for BMW. Its massive grille, obnoxious styling, and massive size were all signs of BMW’s demise, according to enthusiasts. It didn’t matter that the X7 was shockingly good to drive. It was the antichrist to fans. Now, it’s received a mid-cycle LCI facelift that brings another new controversial design element but somehow it’s actually getting more love than ever before.

Thank the BMW M4 and XM for that, as those cars took the X7’s original big grille and cranked it to 11. So when we see the BMW X7 LCI, even with its new split headlights, it looks handsome and understated. Well, maybe just handsome.

In this new photo gallery, you can se the BMW X7 xDrive40i wearing its new Blue Ridge Mountain color, which works really well on the X7. Usually cars as big and slab-sided as the X7 don’t do well with brighter colors, as they only accentuate the vastness of the car. But this lovely blue/green gives the X7 some real life.

Ironically, despite the vibrant exterior paint, this car has a black interior with dark wood trim. It’s a nice interior but I was expecting a more interesting color combo, given the exciting paint. That being said, the X7 LCI’s cabin is lovely. It isn’t as flamboyant as the 7 Series’ new interior, or the XM’s aged leather cabin, but it’s simple, high quality, and luxurious. It also packs more passenger room than anything else in BMW’s lineup, which is a luxury in itself.

The X7 xDrive40i is the entry-level, six-cylinder model but that’s no hardship. BMW’s B58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six is a thing of joy, with ample power, silky-smooth power delivery, and a refined growl that let’s you know it’s potent without sounding obnoxious. It might not be the stonking S68 V8 engine from the X7 M60i but it’s more than powerful enough for the vast majority of customers, thanks to its 375 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. It also gets BMW’s latest 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.

We’re going to look back on the BMW X7 as an underappreciated car in its modern history. Cars like the BMW XM, which seem so cynical, designed only to sell to BMW’s richest clientele, really put the X7 into perspective. Sure, it’s also a big luxo-barge designed for rich people but it’s also the most practical three-row SUV I’ve ever used, it has the best third row I’ve ever seen, is incredibly easy to load car seats into, and is shockingly good to drive. The X7 is one of BMW’s most underrated cars and, now that it’s been refreshed, looks better than ever.