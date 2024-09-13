The 2025 M4 Coupe is officially out but tuners aren’t willing to let go of the pre-LCI model just yet. 3D Design revisits its G82 project with this striking Twilight Purple build. We reckon that it looks more aggressive than BMW’s own M4 CS. The carbon parts are not just for show as they help boost downforce to keep the coupe glued to the road.

The Japanese tuner got tired of the OEM wheels and mounted a forged 20-inch set with a five-spoke design. These alloys are lighter than the stock ones fitted by BMW and can be seen here in conjunction with Brembo brakes. 3D Design also worked with GReddy for an aftermarket muffler to unlock an angrier exhaust note.

It wouldn’t be a complete tuning project without some changes underneath the hood. The S58 engine of this M4 Competition has been modified for extra power. The twin-turbo, inline-six now makes 562 hp, an extra 20 hp compared to the CS we mentioned earlier. An image of the dyno run shows the 3.0-liter generating as much as 770 Nm (568 lb-ft). It’s an increase of 120 Nm (89 lb-ft) over the Competition and CS version.

You can tell from the previous-generation iDrive that this M4 is an older car. The G82 got the latest infotainment with the cars manufactured from spring 2022. The Life Cycle Impulse launched earlier this year brought a bump in output for the xDrive version. It now makes 523 hp while the rear-wheel-drive cars soldier on with 503 hp.

Sooner or later, 3D Design is likely to get its hands on the latest M4. The sports coupe hasn’t changed all that much with the LCI but it does have some nifty new matrix LED headlights and laser taillights. The 3.0-liter engine has been popular among tuners ever since it came out in 2019. BMW M has promised to keep six-cylinder power until at least the end of the decade, so there’s still life left in the S58.