BMW has been caught lying! Don’t worry, it’s a good lie, provided there even is such a thing. The ultimate version of the all-wheel-drive M4 has been pushed to the maximum on the Autobahn. This limited-run CS was substantially quicker in acceleration tests compared to what the official specs sheet says. The full-throttle demonstration was conducted on an unrestricted section of the German highway. Consequently, no speed laws were broken during the making of this video.

Featuring a trusty speed measuring device onboard, the new M4 CS was clocked at 3.19 seconds for the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint. BMW says the Competition Sport takes 3.4 seconds to get the job done. Shaving off around two-tenths of a second from the official time is an impressive feat. But wait, it gets even better. The hardcore G82 took 6.92 seconds from 62 to 124 mph, so 100 to 200 km/h. The German luxury brand claims the car needs 7.7 seconds, so an extra 0.78 seconds compared to the real-world performance.

Being a European automaker, BMW doesn’t cite quarter-mile times like American car companies do. However, this video goes to show the M4 CS completes the run in 10.95 seconds, which is quite a feat for a stock non-supercar. Flat out, the beefy coupe reached 193 mph (311 km/h), according to the digital speedometer. That’s actually a bit higher than the 188 mph (302 km/h) advertised by the Bavarian brand.

We all know that modern speedometers tend to show a higher speed than the real one. As this video shows, the M4 CS’ speedo is not an exception. The measuring device registered the car’s true velocity at a lower 191.3 mph (307.9 km/h). Even so, that’s still above the threshold at which BMW claims the electronic top-speed limiter is programmed to kick in.

We’re anxious to see one of the 1,700 cars that BMW is making strapped onto a dyno. The Munich-based marque is known to deliberately underrate the power of its engines. Officially, the S58 makes 543 hp, much like the same twin-turbo, 3.0-liter unit used by the M3 CS and M4 CSL. Don’t be too surprised if the inline-six is making more power than claimed given how the coupe is faster than advertised.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube