In this video, we take a look at the rich legacy of one of BMW’s most celebrated high-performance automobiles: the BMW M5. Spanning multiple generations, each iteration of the M5 has defined and redefined what a sports sedan can be. From the pioneering E28 to the cutting-edge G90, the M5 set a benchmark in the segment. Even though, the latest M5 might be setting a new benchmark in terms of weigh. Prior to the unveil of the new G99 M5 Touring, BMW Welt in Munich hosted all the previous generation M5s, including some special one-offs, like the E34 M5 Cabriolet and E60 M5 CSL.

The Beginning: E28 BMW M5

The story starts in the mid-1980s with the E28 M5. Launched in 1985, it was the first M5 and one of the world’s earliest super sedans. What made the E28 special was its S38 engine, derived from BMW’s M1 supercar, packed into a standard 5 Series body. Producing 286 horsepower, this 3.5-liter inline-six engine transformed the E28 M5 into a four-door sleeper capable of incredible performance. Its subtle, businesslike exterior belied the power lurking under the hood, making it an instant icon.

The Evolution Continues: E34 BMW M5

Moving into the 1990s, BMW released the E34 M5, which introduced a new level of refinement. Hand-built at BMW’s factory in Garching, this M5 featured a larger 3.6-liter inline-six engine that produced 311 horsepower, later increased to 3.8 liters and 340 horsepower in the updated model. What set the E34 apart was not only its precision but its versatility—it was the first and only M5 available in both sedan and Touring (wagon) forms. The rare E34 M5 Touring remains a unicorn in the BMW world today.

In addition to the sedan and Touring, BMW also created an extremely rare E34 M5 Cabriolet, a one-off concept that never saw production. This convertible M5 had the potential to revolutionize the super sedan market, but it remains a hidden gem in BMW’s history.

The V8 Revolution: E39 BMW M5

Next up is the beloved E39 M5, which marked BMW’s shift to V8 power. Launched in 1998, it came with a 4.9-liter naturally aspirated V8 producing 400 horsepower. It’s often hailed as one of the greatest M5s of all time due to its perfect balance of power, handling, and daily drivability. The E39 introduced modern features like a six-speed manual transmission and sophisticated electronics, making it a more versatile machine than its predecessors.

The V10 Beast: E60 BMW M5

Perhaps the most dramatic shift in the M5’s history came with the E60 generation in 2005. Under the hood was a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that produced 500 horsepower, sending shockwaves through the sports sedan market. The E60’s screaming V10, mated to BMW’s SMG automated manual gearbox, delivered blistering performance, but the car was also known for its raw, challenging driving experience.

The E60’s legacy also includes one-off models like the E60 M5 CSL, which featured extreme weight-saving measures, enhanced performance tuning, and sharper handling (according to BMW), although it never reached production. It also had a dual-clutch transmission instead of the SMG in the “regular” M5.

The Turbocharged Era: F10 BMW M5

The F10 M5, released in 2011, marked the M5’s transition to turbocharging. Powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, this model produced 560 horsepower and introduced BMW’s advanced M-DCT dual-clutch transmission. The F10 was faster, more powerful, and more refined than ever before, but it was also heavier and more electronically controlled, which made it a departure from the rawer, naturally aspirated predecessors. For many enthusiasts, the F10 represented a shift toward a more luxurious, tech-driven M5.

Modern Precision: F90 BMW M5

With the F90 generation, BMW took the M5 into a new realm by introducing all-wheel drive (xDrive) for the first time. Launched in 2017, the F90 M5 delivered 600 horsepower and was praised for its ability to blend raw performance with incredible stability. BMW added the ability to switch the car into rear-wheel-drive mode, giving drivers the best of both worlds. The F90 also saw the introduction of high-performance variants, including the M5 Competition and the ultra-exclusive M5 CS, the most powerful M5 to date.

First Electrified Model: G90 BMW M5

And now we arrive at the latest chapter in the M5’s history: the G90. The new generation M5 will feature a hybrid powertrain, combining a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with electric motors for a power output of 717 horsepower. It’s also the heaviest BMW M5 ever made at 5,390 lbs.

