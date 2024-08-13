Car enthusiasts had a unique opportunity to delve into the rich history of the BMW M5 from August 10th to 18th, as BMW Welt hosted a special exhibition dedicated to the evolution of this iconic model. Marking its 40-year journey, the exhibition provided an in-depth look at the various generations of the M5, showcasing how this high-performance sedan has evolved over the decades. The event commenced on August 10th with a BMW M5 gathering, organized by BMW Group Classic, where 65 M5 vehicles representing all generations were displayed outside BMW Welt and the BMW Museum. This gathering attracted enthusiasts from international communities, highlighting the enduring appeal of the M5 across generations.

The exhibition in the BMW Welt auditorium offers visitors a chance to explore the legacy of the M5, from the early models like the BMW M5 E28 to the fans’ favorite E39 and to the latest BMW M5 G90. Spanning seven generations, the display includes the inline six-cylinder engines of the E28 and E34, the naturally aspirated V8 of the E39, the high-revving V10 of the E60, and the V8 TwinTurbo engines of the F10 and F90. The latest G90 M5 model, featuring a 717 hp plug-in hybrid drivetrain, is presented as the most powerful M5 ever made. And the heaviest as well.

BMW also displayed rare station wagons. Among these was a BMW M5 Touring from the E39 generation, a model that was nearly brought to production but never officially released. This particular station wagon, equipped with a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, served as a precursor to the upcoming BMW M5 Touring (G99), which is set to make its world premiere on August 15th at the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach. The very same M5 Touring leaked earlier today.

In conjunction with the exhibition at BMW Welt, the BMW Museum offers a comprehensive look at the broader history of the BMW 5 Series, tracing its origins back to the E12 generation. This exhibit emphasizes the development of the 5 Series, including the sporty M5 models and the more everyday variants, providing a holistic view of BMW’s business class vehicles. [Photos: BMW Welt]