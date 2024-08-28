BMW has always been known for offering a variety of aero parts and accessories for their new vehicles, and the latest news from Munich confirms that the 2025 BMW X3 is stepping up its game as well. With the introduction of new M Performance parts, BMW is offering X3 owners the chance to enhance their SAV with new aerodynamic and visual upgrades.

An Even Bolder Look with Aerodynamic Upgrades

One of the most striking additions to the new BMW X3 lineup is the M Performance front splitter. This high-gloss black piece is designed to accentuate the minimalistic lines of the X3’s front end, giving it a more aggressive stance. Paired with the equally sporty M Performance grille, it makes the X3 look like it’s ready to take on the track, even if you’re just headed to the grocery store.

BMW has also introduced side decals in Frozen Black that evoke a subtle nod to its motorsport heritage. These decals are more than just for show—they’re durable enough to withstand the elements, keeping that sporty aesthetic intact through all kinds of weather.

Carbon Fiber and Aramid: Lightweight Construction

For the first time, the BMW X3 can be fitted with a series of carbon fiber and aramid parts that bring lightweight construction to your driveway. Carbon mirror caps and a performance-ready aramid aerial cover give the X3 a distinctive look. The aramid material, which offers similar benefits to carbon fiber, also ensures that your digital connectivity remains crystal clear, no matter where your journey takes you.

A Rear End That Needed A Bit More Sportiness

The M Performance rear diffuser is another standout piece, available in both carbon fiber and high-gloss black polyurethane. This diffuser does more than just add visual flair—it also enhances the aerodynamic profile of the new X3. Combined with the M Performance roof edge spoiler, which balances looks and aerodynamics, the rear of the 2025 BMW X3 now exudes more aggressiveness.

And for those who opt for the range-topping X3 M50 xDrive, BMW has added exclusive M Performance carbon tailpipe trims with embossed M logos and stainless steel inner pipes.

Bigger, Bolder Wheels

Another standout in the accessory lineup for the new BMW X3 is the weight-optimized 22-inch M Performance light-alloy wheels. This complete summer wheel set is offered exclusively in a striking Bicolour Jet Black matte finish. The Y-spoke design features polished accents on the outer rim and center, adding an extra layer of sophistication to the vehicle’s appearance.

For added versatility, 20-inch M Performance Y-spoke wheels in Jet Black Matte are available as both summer and winter sets. BMW also offers M Performance tire bags, with reinforced handles for easy transport and convenient storage of your additional wheel sets.

Enhanced Interior

The enhancements don’t stop with the exterior. Inside, the M Performance package offers subtle yet impactful upgrades, starting with carbon fiber door sills to stainless steel pedals. Furthermore, the aftermarket package offers M Performance locking buttons in black anodized aluminum and floor mats with M Performance lettering and stitching in BMW M colors. Finally, there is also a key case made of a mix of Alcantara and carbon-look leather.