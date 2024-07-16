Having been launched back in 2015, the Audi A4 was in dire need of a replacement. The all-new model is finally out, and it goes by another name. The A5 Sedan and A5 Avant replace the old A4-badged models and come along with spicy S5 performance versions. However, we should clarify the A5/S5 Sedan is not a sedan in the truest sense of the word. It has a more practical tailgate instead of the traditional trunk lid. In other words, it’s effectively a replacement for the old A5 Sportback.

As such, the A5 Sedan will go up against the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe while the A5 Avant is going to rival the 3 Series Touring. With that out of the way, the new models give the impression of a more substantial facelift of the defunct A4. However, looks can be deceiving since Audi claims the A5 sits on a different architecture, bringing changes across the board.

This is the first car underpinned by the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC). As it almost always happens with a next-gen car, the A5 is bigger than its predecessor. It’s 4829 mm (+67 mm) long and carries a 2900 mm (+80 mm) wheelbase.

In Europe where preliminary technical specifications have been announced, the base A5 has a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. The four-cylinder unit makes 150 hp and 204 hp, with the latter optionally offered with all-wheel drive. Featuring variable turbine geometry, the engine is exclusively linked to a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

On the diesel side, the 2.0-liter TDI offers 204 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. It too comes in front- and all-wheel-drive flavors with a DCT. Unlike the gas engine, the oil-burner benefits from mild-hybrid tech to cut fuel consumption.

Those looking for extra oomph need to step up to the S5 models with their larger 3.0-liter V6 engine rated at 367 hp. Audi has replaced the old torque-converter gearbox with a dual-clutch auto. In addition, it has added a 48V setup, while all-wheel drive continues to be standard.

With slim headlights and configurable OLED taillights, the new Audi A5 looks modern and sleek. For the new generation, Audi has opted for a flatter and wider iteration of its singleframe grille. The rear light bar has eight patterns to choose from, while wheel sizes vary from 17 to 20 inches. Thankfully, the dread fake exhaust tips of the old car are dead.

The cabin has been completely overhauled and now there’s a screen just for the front passenger. It measures 10.9 inches, making it smaller than the 14.5-inch infotainment and the 11.9-inch driver’s display. We’re being told the quality of the materials has been greatly improved and the head-up display is 85% larger now.

When it comes to practicality, the sedan offers a cargo volume of 445 liters with the rear seats in place. Fold down the rear bench and it increases to 1,299 liters. Go for the wagon and the luggage capacity is 476 and 1,424 liters, respectively. You won’t find extra storage underneath the cargo floor since that space is occupied by the mild-hybrid system’s battery.

The reinvented Audi A5 family goes on sale this month but deliveries won’t start in Europe until November. In its domestic market Germany, the entry-level variant costs €45,200. For your money’s worth, the standard equipment will include an electric hatch, navigation, and wireless smartphone charging.

Source: Audi

2025 Audi A5 Sedan

2025 Audi S5 Sedan

2025 Audi A5 Avant

2025 Audi S5 Avant

Source: Audi