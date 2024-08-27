For 2025, BMW has given the M2 an extra 20 horsepower. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter engine now makes a healthy 473 hp. Next year, the M2 CS will up the power ante even further as we’re hearing it’ll have 523 hp. If you can’t wait until then or you want even more inline-six muscle, G-Power has just the right thing. The German tuner lives up to its name by gifting the G87 considerably more power.

The lesser package takes the S58 to 592 horsepower via software wizardry. G-Power also lifts the maximum torque from 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) to a mountain-moving 720 Nm (531 lb-ft). As you can imagine, the work is done on an M2 fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission that can handle this massive amount of torque.

Up next is the midlevel upgrade with 641 hp and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft). Step up to the beefiest of the three packages and G-Power will deliver 690 hp and 840 Nm (620 lb-ft). It unlocks the ECU and comes along with exhaust modifications. In the case of this car, the second-generation M2 has the controversial setup with centrally mounted stacked tips.

There’s more to this very orange BMW than the engine and exhaust tweaks since G-Power installed its custom forged wheels. These measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear and come wrapped around 285/30R20 and 295/25R21 tires, respectively. A carbon fiber rear wing nicely contrasts the vibrant finish.

Pop the hood and there’s now a carbon fiber engine cover with orange accents to match the striking body. This Venturi upgrade is inherited from the M3 and M4 models and promises to be more than just for show by improving thermal management.

Having this much power in a rear-wheel-drive car sounds intimidating, but a fix is reportedly on the way. BMW is believed to launch an M2 xDrive as early as 2026. That could encourage aftermarket shops to roll out even higher states of tune for the baby M car.

Source: G-Power