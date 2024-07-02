BMW has made CS-badged coupes and sedans but never a wagon. That will change in 2025 when the wraps are going to come off a hotter M3 Touring. Meanwhile, the Competition Sport with a long roof has been caught in auction testing hard at the Nürburgring. A new spy video shot at the Green Hell shows the amped-up G81 with glowing brake discs. That’s always a sign the test driver is testing the limits of a prototype.

The disguise on the front fascia can’t hide something of important significance considering we’ve already seen the M3 CS Sedan and M4 CS Coupe. The spicy performance wagon will utilize the new matrix LED headlights introduced for the 2025 model year on the M3 and M4 lineups. As a refresher, last year’s M3 CS had the old laser headlights. Since BMW didn’t bother to change the rear of its latest M cars, expect the CS Touring’s derrière to remain untouched. That means it won’t inherit the laser taillights from the M4.

Much like its sedan and coupe siblings, the wagon will have loads of carbon fiber bits fitted as standard. It should come along with a few special paints; different than the ones we saw on the G80 and G82. Lightweight wheels will be standard, and so should the carbon bucket seats. Much like the regular G81, it’ll be available strictly with an automatic transmission and xDrive.

As for power, the S58 should be dialed to 543 horsepower to match the other two CS cars. That’ll give it an advantage of 20 hp over the regular M3 Touring, which has recently been bumped to 523 hp for the 2025 model year. Initially, its twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six made “only” 503 hp.

Sadly, the M3 CS Touring won’t be sold in the United States. That’s hardly a surprise seeing as how the standard G81 is also a forbidden fruit. BMW reportedly plans to build fewer than 1,000 units over 12 months or so. Production is rumored to kick off in March 2025, so the world premiere should take place early next year.

Source: CarSpyMedia / YouTube