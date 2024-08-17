The 2025 BMW M5 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Edition #1/1 joined the auction block today at the Gooding & Company during Pebble Beach Automotive Week. This one-of-a-kind M5, created in collaboration with BMW M and BMW Individual, will be the first 2025 M5 to be delivered in North America and it fetched $280,000 at auction. The proceeds above its MSRP were donated to the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, supporting educational programs for disadvantaged youth in Monterey County.

This exclusive model stands out with its BMW Individual Frozen Orange Metallic paint, inspired by the vivid hues of a Pebble Beach sunset. The paint was applied weeks in advance due to its scheduled discontinuation before M5 production began. The car also features hand-painted orange accents on its M Dual-Spoke Bicolor wheels, which are paired with M Carbon Ceramic brakes boasting Matte Gold calipers. The tech-forward interior is finished in a unique combination of Kyalami Orange and Silverstone Extended Merino leather, a color scheme crafted specifically for this model, with the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance logo and #1/1 inscriptions adorning the headrests and door sills.

In addition to its aesthetic appeal, the BMW M5 Pebble Beach Edition is equipped with over $57,000 in bespoke options, including packages that enhance performance, luxury, and technology. Considering a standard M5 starts at $120,675 in the United States, this unique vehicle would normally cost around $177,675. This rare M5 offers more than just speed, features an Executive Package, Carbon Package, and the M Driver’s Package, which raises its top speed to 190 mph.

The lucky winner will take possession of the car on October 23rd, but to bridge the gap, BMW M CEO announced today on the stage at Gooding & Company that he will hand out a BMW XM until the M5 is ready to change hands. BMW mentions the exclusive touches of this G90 M5 were largely done by hand in Garching as a throwback to the early days. That’s where the first two generations of the M5 were mostly hand-built during the E28 through E34 era. The winner will also get to spend one day attending a driving class at the BMW Performance Center.