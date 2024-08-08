We never miss an occasion to share images of an M car with a special color, especially when these come from a previous M boss. Head of BMW Motorrad, Markus Flasch, took to Instagram to show off a special G81. Based on the recently launched Life Cycle Impulse, this 2025 M3 Touring is finished in Frozen Urban Green.

The eye-catching paint job is available through the Individual catalog and carries the “P9P” codename. We reckon the matte look suits the super wagon quite nicely. However, we’d honestly prefer the classic silver wheels added with the LCI model. Even so, this is hands down one of the most desirable cars BMW sells. It’s just too bad the first-ever M3 with a long roof isn’t sold in North America. At least the bigger G99 M5 Touring is coming here soon.

Nearly a year ago, BMW said green is trending in the car industry. Annette Baumeister, Head of Colour and Trim Design, went as far as to say “the hottest color this year is green.” Back then, we emphasized the rich variety of green shades available from the German luxury brand. We counted more than 10, but availability depends on the model.

As it stands, there are no fewer than eight green shades available in the BMW Individual Visualizer: British Racing Green, Urban Green, Anglesey Green, Malachite Green, Oxford Green, Boston Green, Signal Green, and Java Green. You can have this Urban Green color in combination with Oxid Grey or Black Sapphire on the 7 Series and i7 two-tone sedans.

The M3 Touring gained 20 horsepower for 2025 to echo the all-wheel-drive versions of the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe/Convertible. Next year, BMW will add another 20 hp, bringing the grand total to 543 hp, for the M3 CS Touring. It’ll have a high price and a low production number, therefore mirroring the M3 CS Sedan and the recently launched M4 CS Coupe.

Source: Markus Flasch / Instagram