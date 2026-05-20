The six-speed M3 CS is limited to the United States and Canada, but why is that? We asked BMW.

Article Summary The M3 CS Handschalter is a run-out special edition of the G80 destined for just two markets: United States and Canada.

BMW is offering "very limited numbers" in the U.S. and only 40 cars in Canada.

The CS Handschalter is the lightest M3 G80 ever sold by BMW.

To varying degrees, Competition Sport models have been sold in most markets worldwide. However, the M3 CS Handschalter bucks the trend by being a region-locked special edition. BMW plans to sell it only in North America. The natural question is: “Why?” We decided to ask and find out the reasoning behind the decision to offer the G80’s last hurrah exclusively in the United States and Canada.

In a statement to BMWBLOG, Product and Technology Spokesperson Jay Hanson explained that it all boils down to projected demand based on customer feedback:

“The US is the largest market for BMW M, and our fans there more than anywhere else have made it very clear to us that they still want these special, high-performance cars with manual transmissions. They asked for it, and we delivered – the M3 CS Handschalter was created for them.”

North America Is The Last Bastion Of Manuals

It makes sense. Studies have shown that manuals enjoy a higher take rate in North America than pretty much anywhere else. If there’s an opportunity for BMW to sell a sports sedan with a stick shift, it’s definitely in this region. With the M3 CS Handschalter also serving as a sendoff for the G80 generation, it’s safe to assume enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on one before it’s gone.

Why the rush? We’ve previously reported that BMW may be finished building manual M3s after the sixth-gen model runs its course. Codenamed G84, the next-generation M3 is scheduled to arrive in 2028 and, if the rumors are true, it will be offered only with an automatic transmission and xDrive. However, the rumor mill has been wrong before, so the CS Handschalter may not necessarily be the last three-pedal M3.

Whatever the case, the writing is on the wall for manuals. Emissions regulations are becoming stricter worldwide, and BMW has said automatics deliver better fuel efficiency. Torque limitations are another concern since the company’s do-it-yourself transmission can’t handle the S58’s full output. Engineering a new gearbox would be too costly, especially given its limited applicability.

That’s not to say the manual is completely dead. It may be on its way out in the M3, but it will continue in the M2 and M4. For how long? M boss Frank van Meel recently said the clutch pedal is sticking around “for the next couple of years.” The timeline aligns with reports that the two coupes will remain in production until around 2029.

Looking ahead, we wouldn’t hold our breath for an M car with a row-your-own gearbox surviving into the 2030s.