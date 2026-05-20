Article Summary The first dedicated AMG high-performance electric model sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.4 seconds.

Its battery pack supports 600 kW charging, enabling 286 miles (460 kilometers) of range after only 10 minutes.

Although purely electric, it delivers a "highly authentic AMG signature V8 sound spectacle."

Mercedes’ performance arm has been making electric vehicles for a while, but this is the first AMG developed from the ground up as an EV. Affalterbach is taking a leap of faith with the new GT 4-Door Coupe, considering it replaces the old V8-powered model. The company is confident it can convince customers to switch from a brawny eight-cylinder machine to a tri-motor monster.

Riding on the bespoke AMG.EA platform, the new “coupe” is still a sedan like its predecessor. Well, technically, it’s a five-door liftback since it has a tailgate. Body style terminology aside, it’s a sight to behold. Essentially a production version of last year’s AMG GT XX, it honestly doesn’t tone down the styling all that much.

Most Aggressive-Looking EV Yet?

It features an intimidatingly aggressive faux grille with vertical slats, along with prominent three-pointed stars in the headlights and taillights. Light bars at both ends emphasize the vehicle’s width, while wheel sizes go up to 21 inches. AMG’s belated answer to the Porsche Taycan also packs all sorts of aero tricks, including an active diffuser that extends from the body.

Even though it’s lugging around a massive 106-kWh battery pack underneath, the new GT 4-Door Coupe sits four centimeters (nearly 1.6 inches) lower to the ground than its V8-powered predecessor. Combined with a rakish windshield and a fastback-like profile, it’s one of the sportiest-looking four-door cars we’ve ever seen.

Much like the exterior, the interior is bound to spark controversy. The entire dashboard is dominated by a triple-screen layout with thick bezels. The 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster sits next to a 14-inch infotainment display and a 14-inch passenger screen. Access to most functions has been integrated into the center display. However, there are still three driver-oriented physical knobs for adjusting various settings.

Although the press shots show a four-seat cabin with two individual rear seats, Mercedes-AMG will also offer a five-seat configuration with a three-person rear bench. Since it has a tailgate, accessing the cargo area should be a breeze. With the rear seats in place, the high-performance EV offers 507 liters of cargo capacity. Should you need more, a front trunk adds another 62 liters.

At 5094 millimeters or 200.5 inches long, the new GT 4-Door Coupe won’t compete with next year’s electric M3. AMG’s EV monster is a much larger vehicle that would rival an electric M5 if BMW decides to launch one. In the meantime, Mercedes is fitting its new flagship EV with three motors and standard all-wheel drive.

Staggering Power And Performance

The base version is the GT 55, with 805 horsepower and a whopping 1,800 Newton-meters (1,328 pound-feet) of torque. That’s enough electric muscle for a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.8 seconds and 124 mph (200 km/h) in 9 seconds, before topping out at 186 mph (300 km/h).

Step up to the GT 63 and output climbs to 1,153 hp and 2,000 Nm (1,475 lb-ft). Mercedes-AMG quotes a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint in 2.4 seconds and a 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) run in 6.8 seconds, on the way to 186 mph (300 km/h).

Jaw-dropping performance aside, the GT 4-Door Coupe is also a charging monster. The battery supports 600-kW charging, delivering 286 miles (460 kilometers) of range in just 10 minutes. On a full charge, Mercedes-AMG estimates the hot EV will travel “well over” 435 miles (700 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle.

From the design to the technical specifications, it’s shaping up to be one of the most interesting EVs in recent years. To spice things up, Mercedes is even embedding a “highly authentic, AMG signature V8 sound spectacle” so owners won’t miss the twin-turbo 4.0-liter engine too much.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but we’re being told it’ll be in the same ballpark as the first-generation model. The old V8-powered version started at around $160,000, while the base inline-six variant was priced from just over $100,000.