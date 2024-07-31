The new BMW M5 Touring is set to make its debut in just two weeks. BMW will unveil the second-generation M5 Wagon on the prestigious lawn at Pebble Beach. In anticipation of this highly awaited reveal, BMW’s marketing team in Munich is working tirelessly to promote the upcoming model. A recent short video released on Instagram offers a glimpse of the M5 Touring’s overall shape and some design details, though there are no unexpected surprises.

The short reel provides a glimpse of the front end of the M5 Touring, which mirrors the sedan’s design, including the illuminated kidney grille. The side and rear views are also predictable. Imagine the i5 M60 Touring with more pronounced curves, and you have the M5 Touring—complete with the signature quad exhaust pipes. In addition, the upcoming M5 Touring will feature an oversized roof spoiler extending from the body, with elongated sides flanking the third brake light.

A Plug-in Hybrid

The 2025 BMW M5 Touring will match the weight of the G90 sedan, coming in at 5,390 lbs (2,445 kg). But we do expect more of that weight to go to the rear wheels. To manage this weight, BMW has equipped the new M5 family with a hybrid drivetrain. The combination of the S68 twin-turbo 4.4-liter gas engine and an electric motor allows the G90 M5 to produce a total system output of 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton meters) of torque.

The S68 combustion engine alone delivers 577 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, with peak torque available between 1,800 and 5,400 rpm. The engine reaches its maximum output between 5,600 and 6,500 rpm and has a rev limit of 7,200 rpm. Integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission, the e-motor adds 194 hp and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm) of torque.

Slightly More Expansive Than The M5 Sedan

The G90 M5 Sedan starts at $119,500. As the more practical option, the G99 M5 Touring is expected to be slightly more expensive, ranging between $121,000 and $122,000. There is no limit on the production numbers for either variant, but we anticipate higher initial demand for the M5 Touring. Stay tuned for the full unveil on August 15th. We’ve already filmed the car a few months ago and have plenty to share about it.