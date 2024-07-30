The cat is out of the bag: the new 2025 BMW M5 Touring will debut on August 15th during Monterey Car Week. After months of hints, BMW has confirmed that they will unveil the G99 M5 Touring at this iconic event. BMW has big plans for this year, starting with the M5 Touring reveal at The Lodge in Pebble Beach at 10:30 AM PT. The event, hosted by racing driver and broadcaster Justin Bell, will feature a parade of all six previous generations of the BMW M5, culminating in a presentation by BMW M CEO Frank van Meel.

Following the unveiling, both the M5 sedan and touring models will appear at the Legends of the Autobahn® and the BMW M5 Garage in the paddock at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The BMW M5 Garage will be open Friday and Saturday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Customers and visitors will also have opportunities to see the new M5 Touring at other locations, including a display on the Concept Lawn near the entrance to the Concours.

Unique BMW M5 Auctioned for Charity by Gooding & Company

While the G99 BMW M5 Touring might be BMW’s highlight of the week in Pebble Beach, the G90 M5 Sedan is also set to receive a special edition. BMW M and BMW Individual, in partnership with the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, have created a one-of-a-kind vehicle to be auctioned during Pebble Beach Automotive Week. The 2025 BMW M5 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance #1/1 will be the first 2025 M5 delivered in North America, featuring exclusive paint, upholstery colors, wheels, and bespoke interior details that set it apart.

Inspired by the vibrant orange hues of a Pebble Beach sunset, the BMW M5 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance #1/1 features a stunning BMW Individual Frozen Orange metallic paint. This striking color was slated for discontinuation at BMW Plant Dingolfing before M5 production began, requiring the Pebble Beach M5 body to be painted weeks in advance. This ensures no other 2025 M5 will share this unique color. The paint is complemented by hand-painted orange accents on the staggered M Dual-Spoke Bicolor wheels, Style 951M, fitted with performance tires. The 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels house massive M Carbon Ceramic brakes with calipers finished in Matte Gold.

Inside, this special M5 features a unique Kyalami Orange and Silverstone Extended leather interior, with the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance® logos printed on the front seat headrests using an innovative new process. The logos and “#1/1” also adorn the front door sills, carbon fiber dash trim, and B-pillars.

The 2025 BMW M5 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance #1/1 will be displayed at Gooding & Company’s space at Pebble Beach Parc du Concours, located at the corner of Stevenson Drive and Portola Road in Pebble Beach. The vehicle will be auctioned with no reserve on Friday, August 16, with net proceeds benefiting the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, a charity supporting literacy and education programs for disadvantaged youth in Monterey County.