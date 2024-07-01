In an increasingly electrified automotive world, the BMW M2 and Toyota Supra are beginning to feel like dinosaurs. Both have inline-six engines that do away with hybridization. In addition, the sports cars have three pedals, which is a rare sight in 2024. The coupes also send power exclusively to the rear wheels, which is increasingly less common as the years go by.

Edmunds decided to test these “old-school” performance machines in a couple of drag races. It’s not your usual straight-line acceleration test since the cars turn at the half-point and go back to the start line. It makes the evaluation more relevant since factors such as handling and braking are also taken into consideration. After the M2 beat the Nissan Z Nismo in the same test a few weeks ago, the G87 returned to go up against the Supra 3.0.

The Bavarian sports car demonstrated its significant power boost by finishing ahead of the Supra in both U-drag races. With 453 hp and 406 lb-ft on tap, the M2 had an extra 71 hp and 38 lb-ft thanks to its beefier “S58” engine. It’s worth mentioning Edmunds tested the “older” version with less power. For 2025, the M2 has 473 hp. Go for the automatic model and it gets a torque bump as well, reaching 443 lb-ft.

The jury is still out on whether BMW will lend its precious M engine to Toyota for its upcoming Supra GRMN. Having that twin-turbo, 3.0-liter unit into a smaller, lighter car would be dreamy. For M enthusiasts, an M2 CSL or a Z4 M would be even better. Meanwhile, an M2 CS is coming next year with over 500 hp and slightly less weight.

We think BMW’s decision not to sell the M240i with a stick shift is a missed opportunity. However, keeping the M Performance model automatic-only could tempt more people looking to row their own gears to splurge for the full-fat M2.

Source: Edmunds Cars / YouTube