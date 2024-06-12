2025 BMW M2 Gets 473 HP (480 PS)

The second-generation M2 had its global market launch a little over a ago and it’s already getting a series of upgrades. While it may look the same as before, the G87 is now packing a greater punch by featuring a stronger inline-six engine. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter mill now makes 473 horsepower, an extra 20 hp over the previous iteration of the S58 unit. Stick to the manual gearbox and the torque remains unchanged, at 406 lb-ft.

However, the 2025 BMW M2 equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission gains 37 lb-ft. That brings the grand total to 443 lb-ft. Despite the added oomph, this two-pedal version continues to reach 60 mph in only 3.9 seconds. Those who would rather row their own gears will have to settle for a sprint time of 4.1 seconds, a 0.1s decrease over the old six-speed M2. The smallest of the M cars continues to max out at 155 mph, or 177 mph if you get the optional M Driver’s Package.

8 New Colors

Beyond the hardware revisions, the 2025 M2 gets a multitude of fresh colors: Portimao Blue, Vegas Red, Sao Paulo Yellow, Skyscraper Grey, Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Twilight Purple, and Grigio Telesto. The matte Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue finishes are still available. BMW sells the compact sports car in the United States with standard Style 930M wheels. The double-spoke alloys are Jet Black but you can opt for a two-tone or a new-for-2025 bright silver.

Small Design Changes

Elsewhere, the quad exhaust tips are now black, much like the badges on the grille and trunk lid. It’s worth noting these logos also get a silver contour with the model year change. Inside, the steering wheel gets a flat-bottomed rim, a red 12 o’clock marker, and updated spokes. As an alternative to leather, the same steering wheel can be wrapped in Alcantara. Both can be optionally heated.

iDrive 8.5

Predictably, the infotainment now runs on iDrive 8.5, while retaining the 14.9-inch touchscreen. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster remains unchanged. The latest US-spec M2 comes with standard M Fine Brushed Aluminium trim. Alternatively, you can opt for carbon fiber and Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite. As standard, BMW sells the car with three-zone automatic AC, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, and ambient lighting.

A Price Increase

At $64,900 MSRP, the 2025 BMW M2 costs $1,700 more than before. Not only that but the destination and handling fees of $1,175 are now $180 higher. The silver lining is both gearboxes remain a no-cost option, meaning you won’t have to pay a cent over the $66,075 asking price with the fees included.

BMW continues to build the M2 exclusively with a rear-wheel-drive layout. However, there are reports about a potential xDrive model launching as early as 2026. Meanwhile, production of the updated M2 starts in August at the San Luis Potosí factory in Mexico.

Source: BMW

2025 BMW in Grigio Telesto

2025 BMW M2 Interior