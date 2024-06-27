The newest M5 is here, which begins the newest iteration of a timeless rivalry: BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We don’t yet know what Mercedes-Benz has cooked up for the new E63 sedan and touring, but we know they’ll exist. We already have the AMG E53, which will give us an idea of what the new V8-powered variant (hopefully) will look like. Here’s how it compares to the G90 M5 and keep in mind, this is purely a design comparison, rather than specs and performance.

Exterior Design

Basing things off the E53, we expect the E63 to have a much more “traditional” appearance than the G90 M5. But we anticipate similarities: an illuminated grille, for example, and a black plastic trim piece between the two inlets in the lower portion of the front apron. Each boasts unique lighting signatures, specific mirror designs, painted brakes, and unique wheels. Notably, the G90 M5 offers no trademark side vents – whereas the AMG E53 still does.

The two share similarities in the rear, as well, like quad exit tailpipes and unique lighting signatures. The trunk lid spoiler and black diffusor are similar, although the M5 definitely has a more contemporary approach to the two-part diffusor. We think the AMG E-Class has a generally more “safe” design – changing little compared to its predecessors. The G90 M5 definitely looks a little more futuristic. Of course, the E63 might make some important tweaks – but we’ll have to wait and see.

Interior Design

Like the G90 M5, the AMG E-Class offers copious ambient lighting and a squared-off steering wheel. There’s considerably more screen real estate, too, and it’s integrated a bit more smoothly – into the dash rather than on top of it. The E53 – technically an “AMG-lite” – even offers well-bolstered sport seats that almost look borrowed from the F80 M3.

The G90 M5 offers some neat interior tricks that the AMG E-Class doesn’t, of course. The Natural Interaction Bar is exclusive to the M, as are the M1 and M2 buttons flanking the steering wheel. The M5 also offers more upholstery colors and options, although that could also change for the E63.

Overall, the cabins of the G90 M5 and the AMG E-Class are quite similar. Both offer generous space, a reduced-button approach, and an out-of-the-way gearshift. They equally balance luxury and performance. The G90 definitely offers a bit more motorsport theater compared to the AMG-lite E53—we’ll have to wait and see what the E63 brings.

Performance

The G90 M5 gets a compelling hybrid powertrain generating 727 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque (534 kW/1,000 Nm). We don’t have output or engine specs on the new E63, but the E53 is already a close competitor. While it lacks the twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood, the 3.0-liter six makes ample power when combined with its hybrid components: 750 Nm and 430 kW, or roughly 576 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

But the E63 – the V8-powered version and true M5 competitor – will likely make even more power. In fact, we’ll probably see some variant of the AMG S63 E Performance powertrain. In that vehicle, a 4.0-liter V8 hybridizes and develops 791 hp and 1,055 lb-ft of torque. A similar system powers the GT 63 S E Performance, making 805 horsepower and 1,047 torques. We’ll have to wait and see how much power the E63 ends up with before drawing a true comparison, but it’s sure to be close between the two super saloons.

Technology

The two cars offer similar technology specs. Both use some of the latest software available from their respective OEM. They share 5G compatibility, app integration, savable and configurable driver profiles, and a myriad of charging and preconditioning options. Only the AMG offers a passenger-side screen, but the M5 offers a marginally bigger central screen (14.9 inches compared to the Benz’s 14.4). The M5 also offers a standard head-up display, gaming via AirConsole, and lots of track and performance data trackers and modes that the AMG can’t touch.

The AMG E-Class and G90 M5 set out on the same mission. And, despite hailing from rival companies and offering some aesthetic differences, they end up remarkably similar. An even more aggressive of the AMG-tuned E-Class will be a daunting rival for the G90 M5. And we’re definitely looking forward to it. Which would you choose?