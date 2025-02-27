BMW continues to establish itself one of the main players in the electric vehicle market, despite some recent market headwinds, with the BMW iX ranking highest in J.D. Power’s 2025 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study. The iX topped the premium EV category with a score of 790, followed closely by the BMW i4 (783) and the Rivian R1S (770).

EV Ownership Satisfaction on the Rise

The EVX Ownership Study surveys first-year EV owners across 10 key factors, including battery range, charging accessibility, cost of ownership, driving enjoyment, safety, technology, and service experience. Overall satisfaction increased compared to last year, with premium EVs averaging 756 (up from 750) and mass-market EVs averaging 725 (up from 718).

Top-Ranked EVs for 2025 – Premium EV Segment:

BMW iX – 790 BMW i4 – 783 Rivian R1S – 770 Tesla Model 3 – 767 Polestar 2 – 764 Tesla Model Y – 749 Audi Q8 e-Tron – 722 Cadillac Lyriq – 717

Mass-Market EV Segment:

1. Hyundai Ioniq 6 – 751 Kia EV6 – 743 Chevrolet Equinox EV – 737 Hyundai Ioniq 5 – 728 Chevrolet Blazer EV – 724

While BMW dominated the premium category, Hyundai secured the top spot in the mass-market EV segment with the Ioniq 6 (751), followed by the Kia EV6 (743) and Chevrolet Equinox EV (737). Despite growing satisfaction, the study highlights ongoing challenges in public charging infrastructure and uncertainty surrounding EV tax credits. More than half of EV buyers cited tax incentives as a primary reason for purchasing, leading J.D. Power to predict that EV adoption may remain flat in 2025.

However, 94% of BEV owners said they are likely to stick with EVs for their next vehicle, reinforcing long-term confidence in the market. Additionally, first-time BEV buyers are benefiting from Tesla Supercharger access, helping improve public charging satisfaction, especially in the mass-market segment.

The upcoming 2026 BMW iX facelift, which features improved seating, more power increased range, could further enhance owner satisfaction in next year’s study. The next generation of BMW Neue Klasse won’t arrive in America until early 2026, so it’s likely we won’t see the ownership study until 2027. [Source: J.D. Power]