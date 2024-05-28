The 3 Series G20 and G21 models went through a Life Cycle Impulse just a couple of years ago. However, BMW is giving the sedan and wagon duo another update. You probably can’t immediately tell the cars have been revised since the exterior changes are limited to fresh colors. Arctic Race Blue and Fire Red metallic paints are new, with the latter known as Vegas Red in the United States. Speaking of the US market, where sadly only the sedan is sold, there are two additional hues. The Individual Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue are now available as matte colors. Also from the Individual catalog, there are new 19-inch alloy wheel designs to choose from in Europe and North America.

New Steering Wheel

Stepping inside, BMW has changed the standard steering wheel with a new leather-wrapped, two-spoke design featuring a polygonal rim. Step up to the M Sport Package and there’s a different, three-spoke steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock mark and a flat bottom. Both come as standard with paddle shifters and illuminated buttons.

Much like the 2025 4 Series models, the central air vents receive contour lighting with nine selectable colors. BMW is also changing the trim it applies on the dashboard by switching to a standard Fineline Light pore fine-wood finish on the 330i in the US. The M340i now has an M Aluminum Rhombicle trim. For the cars ordered with the Sensatec dashboard, the synthetic leather gets a “more refined surface” and contrasting decorative stitching.

Glass Applications Offered

In Europe, the 2025 3 Series gets the CraftedClarity option with glass applications for the start/stop button and gear selector. The jewel-like finish is also applied to the rotary knob of the iDrive, which runs on the 8.5 version. The G20 and G21 sold on the Old Continent also receive M Performtex upholstery, which is basically perforated Sensatec. It comes in Cognac, Tacora Red, and Black colors. The seat surface is standard on the M Performance models and in the lesser cars with the M Sport Package.

Upgraded 330e, But Dropped From U.S. Market

More important news impacts the 330e, which continues in rear- and all-wheel-drive flavors. The electrified 3 Series models get an upgraded battery pack with a usable energy content of 19.5 kWh. That’s more than double considering it used to have a net capacity of 9.09 kWh. In Europe, the 330e Sedan now has an electric range of 53 to 63 miles (85 to 101 kilometers). Its equivalent xDrive version goes 50 to 59 miles (81 to 96 kilometers) without sipping any gasoline.

As for the Touring, the 330e wagon does 54 to 61 miles (87 to 98 kilometers) in electric mode. Step up to the all-wheel-drive model and BMW promises the EV mode lasts for 52 to 57 miles (84 to 91 kilometers). AC charging at 11 kW is now possible, a notable improvement over the old 3.7 kW. BMW claims the battery can be fully charged in 2 hours and 15 minutes. It’s the highest charging speed for any plug-in hybrid sold by the company.

The German luxury brand mentions a “condensed lineup” for the plug-in hybrids, which likely means the 320e is gone. BMW confirmed to us that “due to the low demand, the 320e was dropped from the range. Meanwhile, the 330e and 330e xDrive won’t be available in the US for the 2025 model year.

Handling Charges More Expensive

In the US, pricing begins at $45,500 for the 330i. The 330i xDrive retails for $47,500, followed by the M340i at $59,600. The M340i xDrive costs $61,600. Pricing doesn’t include destination and handling charges, which are now $1,175 instead of the previous $995. With the model year change, the 330i models are $1,000 more expensive in the United States. At the same time, the M Performance cars are $2,000 costlier. The 2025 3 Series will be launched globally in July when production starts.

Source: BMW

2025 BMW 3 Series Sedan Facelift

2025 BMW 3 Series Touring Facelift