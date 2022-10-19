If the BMW M3 Touring is for the family man who is always in the hurry, the 320e is for that type of parent that takes things slowly. It combines the same level of practicality and luxury in a more efficient package at a substantially lower asking price. A new video highlights the electrified luxury wagon wearing an Individual paint (Dravit Gray Metallic) and the M Sport Package.

The plug-in hybrid Touring is an xDrive model, but we’ll remind you BMW is also selling a rear-wheel-drive configuration for both the 320e and the more potent 330e. It keeps things simple in terms of wheels since it rides on the standard 18-inch set (848 M) with a two-tone look while carrying the new “electrified by i” badge on the front fender to denote its thrifty nature.

The M Sport Package extends on the inside where you’ll immediately notice the M badging on the side sills. Of course, the real highlight of the cabin is the new infotainment system introduced with the 3 Series LCI earlier this year. Standard across the 3er range, the Operating System 8 has a 14.9-inch touchscreen integrating the climate controls as the physical buttons have been deleted. To its left is an updated digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch diagonal.

This 320e xDrive Touring has black Vernasca leather and the optional panoramic sunroof along with sun blinds for rear passengers and an electrically operated tailgate. Being a plug-in hybrid with extra hardware mounted at the back, it has less cargo capacity than a gasoline or diesel 3 Series Touring. It can store 410 liters behind the seats and 1,420 liters if you fold them down whereas a conventionally powered wagon has a luggage capacity varying from 500 to 1,510 liters.

It’s a perfect example of a do-it-all car even if it’s not the fastest wagon of the bunch. With a combined output of 204 hp and 350 Nm (257 lb-ft), the 320e Touring does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 8.2 seconds or three-tenths of a second quicker if you stick to the RWD model. Both can reach an electronically governed top speed of 87 mph (140 km/h) in electric mode and can be driven for about 38 miles (61 kilometers) without sipping any gasoline.

Source: Planet Car News / YouTube