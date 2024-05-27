The 52nd edition of the 24 Hours Nürburgring, one of the most grueling endurance races in the world, is coming back this week. This iconic racetrack, the longest in the world, spans 25.378 km, combining the treacherous Nordschleife with the demanding Grand Prix circuit. This year’s competition features 130 vehicles across 23 different classes, with over 450 drivers. One of the teams is Bulldog Racing which will race a couple of MINI John Cooper Works models.

The MINI John Cooper Works PRO #317

The MINI John Cooper Works PRO, designated as #317, is based on the new MINI John Cooper Works model, making its debut at the Nürburgring ahead of its world premiere in the fall of 2024. This car is camouflaged in a striking red and white motorsport wrap designed by the MINI Design Team, adding an element of intrigue and excitement. Built in Oxford, UK, and refined in Nürburg by Bulldog Racing, the MINI John Cooper Works PRO shows that endurance motorsport can still be exciting and fun.

Competing in the SP-3T class, the driver lineup for the MINI John Cooper Works PRO #317 includes:

Charlie Cooper (GBR)

Markus Fischer (AUT)

Christoph Kragenings (GER)

Sebastian Sauerbrei (GER)

The MINI John Cooper Works #474

The MINI John Cooper Works, bearing the number #474, is the only car equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission in this year’s race. This choice underscores John Cooper Works’ commitment to precision engineering and driving excellence, offering drivers a more engaging and responsive driving experience. Like its sibling, the #474 is also built in Oxford and fine-tuned at Bulldog Racing to meet the rigorous demands of endurance racing.

Competing in the VT-2 class, the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 #474 boasts an all-German driver lineup:

Michael Bräutigam (GER)

Andreas Hilgers (GER)

Sascha Korte (GER)

Marco Zabel (GER)

The organizers anticipate over 200,000 visitors over the weekend, and as always, weather conditions are expected to play a crucial role in the race. These JCW racing cars are a preview of the upcoming road-legal John Cooper Works models that MINI plans to introduce later this year.