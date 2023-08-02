MINI has recently introduced a new special edition with a limited production model of 999 units, named the MINI John Cooper Works 1TO6 Edition. Recently, we had the opportunity to test drive this exclusive vehicle at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. But firstly, let’s delve into some lesser-known aspects of this model. The designation “1TO6” signifies a clever naming convention that highlights the presence of a six-speed manual transmission in this MINI JCW. This detail holds particular significance in certain markets, such as Germany, where standard MINI models no longer offer the option of a six-speed manual gearbox. Consequently, to experience the joy of rowing your own gears in a MINI, you must opt for this special edition model.

The Well-Known Go-Kart Feel

Of course, mechanically, this is still a MINI JCW. The hood hides the potent turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine that delivers an impressive 231 horsepower and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque. This powertrain propels the hatchback with zeal, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 6.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 153 mph (246 km/h). Of course, like all MINIs, it comes with that well-known and appreciated go-kart feel.

This particular model was painted in Midnight Black Metallic paired with a sleek Piano Black exterior trim, and Jet Black 18″ Circuit Spoke alloy wheels. Additionally, a stripe, embellished with edition-specific graphics, stretches along the vehicle’s length, creating an eye-catching contrast with the deep black. There are several “1TO6″ badges on the outside and inside which denote the uniqueness of this JCW. Inside you’re getting a Nappa leather sports steering wheel and sport seats wrapped in a combination of alcantara and fabric, and of course, a black graphic lettering badge with the “One of 999” inscription.

100 Units In Germany

The eagerly awaited 1TO6 Edition production is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2023. The pricing for this exclusive edition includes an extra $2,500 over the base price, making the total MSRP $45,300, with an additional $995 for Destination and Handling. 100 of these models will be sold in Germany, but there is no price to communicate at this point.

[Photos: Bernhard Filser]