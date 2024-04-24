With the updated 4 Series Gran Coupe coming out today, BMW figured it would be a good opportunity to talk about its commercial success. Last year, the i4 was the best-selling EV from the entire Group. More than 83,000 units were delivered in 2023 when the i4 M50 retained its title as the best-selling car from the M division.

Doing the math, the i4 accounted for about 22% of all EVs delivered by BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce last year. In 2023, customers bought 375,716 vehicles that didn’t have a combustion engine. It was a massive jump of 74.1% compared to the previous year. The hike in popularity enabled EVs to account for 14.7% of all cars delivered by the Group last year.

The i4 is by far the most successful 4 Series Gran Coupe flavor. It accounts for approximately two-thirds of overall sales for the G26 lineup. The fact it’s popular has helped BMW end 2023 with fleet CO2 emissions well below the European Union’s target of 128.5 g/km. It finished the year with 102.1 g/km or 2.8% less than in 2022.

The facelifted model introduced today will continue in the usual eDrive35, eDrive40, xDrive40, and M50 versions. BMW hasn’t made any controversial changes to the design, so demand for these cars should remain strong. There aren’t any hardware changes for now but there might be some upgrades to the motors and/or batteries next year.

Meanwhile, the global launch for the i4 LCI is scheduled for July. BMW mentions the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and China are the biggest markets for the 4 Series Gran Coupe family. This generation is expected to remain in production until mid-2028. If a follow-up model is planned, it’ll likely be based on the Neue Klasse platform rather than CLAR.

You won’t have to wait until closer to the end of the decade for a midsize electric sedan with the BMW roundel. The Neue Klasse-based i3 is coming in 2026 from the same Munich factory where the i4 is assembled.

Source: BMW