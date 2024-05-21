Well, color us intrigued. Hot on the heels of yesterday’s teaser for BMW’s upcoming concept, a new preview image is out. We’re likely dealing with the very same car, but what exactly are we looking at? The top light bar indicates this might be the third brake light, so the cryptic photo likely shows the back of the vehicle.

While the initial teaser was shared by BMW design boss Domagoj Dukec, the new photo was published by BMW Group Design chief Adrian van Hooydonk. Assuming this is indeed the car’s rear, it appears to have a central ridge, gently curved on the sides. We can also spot a panel gap, presumably for the trunk lid’s contour.

But what shape does this new concept have anyway? Dukec hinted at a convertible by saying that “the sky is the limit.” The initial teaser suggested it’ll be a two-seater with a completely flat rear window. Perhaps a targa of some sort? We are getting the impression it’s larger than the Z4, which spawned the Concept Touring Coupe last year.

Coincidentally, the stunning one-off was introduced at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este where the new concept will also break cover. The coupe-ified Z4 almost made it to production as a pricey limited-run car but BMW ultimately pulled the plug. We’ll have to wait and see whether there are any intentions of selling this new car.

All will be revealed this week since the show starts on May 24. BMW Motorrad is also attending the event on the shores of Lake Como in Italy to show a mysterious new bike.

Meanwhile, an equally important debut is scheduled for later today. The M Hybrid V8 Art Car will be unveiled in the coming hours in France. The 20th official BMW Art Car has also been teased in the build-up to its premiere tonight at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Source: Adrian van Hooydonk / Instagram