The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is happening next week, and there will be a lot to see from the BMW Group. Not only will we see the M Hybrid V8 as the #20 Art Car, but also a mysterious BMW. The Motorrad division is attending the event on the shores of Lake Como to display a new bike. For now, this shadowy teaser image will have to make do.

Former M CEO Markus Flasch and currently Head of BMW Motorrad Markus Flasch shared this image (posted above) on his personal Instagram account. Separately, Head of BMW Group Design Adrian van Hooydonk provides another preview of the intriguing bike (seen below).

We’ll admit we know more about cars than motorcycles, so it’s difficult to pinpoint this bike’s identity. It could be based on the R18 or a RnineT, likely fully electric. The company doesn’t say whether it’s a one-off or a production model. For now, we only know it’s “Sophisticated. Original. Radical.” Previously, BMW said the bike represents “rock ‘n’ roll on two wheels.”

The world premiere is scheduled to take place next Friday, May 24, at 7 PM CEST. It’s the first day of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este where BMW Group Classic will celebrate 25 years of the stunning Z8 roadster. Rolls-Royce is going to mark the 120th anniversary of the first meeting between Henry Royce and Charles Rolls.

Next week’s show will also host the world premiere of “a sporty one of a kind with a maritime twist.” It’s unclear if it’ll be the already announced BMW concept or another special Rolls-Royce à la Boat Tail.

BMW M boss Frank van Meel will be there as well alongside a slew of performance models. Logic tells us we’ll see the new M4 CS and other recent products carrying the “world’s most powerful letter.”

The big winner of the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este will take home the Trofeo BMW Group. It consists of a bespoke timepiece by A. Lange & Söhne. It’s a one-off 1815 CHRONOGRAPH in 18-carat white gold with a solid pink gold dial.

Source: Markus Flasch / Instagram, Adrian van Hooydonk / Instagram