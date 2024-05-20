BMW will attend the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este later this week to show a new concept. It doesn’t have a name just yet, but an official teaser does hint at what we’ll see in the coming days. The company’s design boss shared a cryptic image of what we can only assume is a convertible.

With Domagoj Dukec saying “the sky is the limit,” surely this mysterious BMW doesn’t have a roof. If it does, it’s probably retractable or can be removed from the car. The image provides a glimpse of the rear with a curved deck. It appears to have a flat rear window, provided it even has the glass piece. Painted in beige, the concept features bulging wheel arches and fullsize side mirrors.

Judging by the distance from the rear wheel arches to the mirrors, we might be looking at a two-seater. With no visible panel gaps to be seen at the back of the car, perhaps there’s not a rear opening to store the folded top. It leads us to believe the BMW concept has a targa configuration with a flat top that might come off like it does on some supercars and hypercars. If not, there might be a fabric roof that takes us less space than a hardtop.

This teaser raises more questions than answers, accentuating the mystery behind this car. It has some big shoes to fill considering last year’s concept at Villa d’Este was the stunning Touring Coupe. The new showcar is likely to be based on a convertible as well, probably bigger than the Z4. The roadster-turned-coupe almost got the green light for production. Here’s hoping the new BMW concept will morph into a car people can actually buy.

The world premiere is inching closer since the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este starts May 24.

Source: Domagoj Dukec / Instagram