It’s been eight years since the last BMW Art Car – the M6 GTLM by Californian artist John Baldessari. We’re just one day away from the world premiere of the #20 BMW Art Car, based on the M Hybrid V8. The endurance racer penned by Julie Mehretu gets a final teaser ahead of its big debut. The premiere will take place in France at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

There’s not much to see at this point but it’s evident this will be among the most spectacular BMW Art Cars given the donor car. The M Hybrid V8 is a sight to behold and we’ve learned that Julie Mehretu “was given unrestricted creative freedom.” It can only mean that BMW M Motorsport’s flagship car was her canvas, so we’re anxious to see the race car’s radical transformation.

Since the #20 Art Car will compete next month at Le Mans, the special finish must meet the FIA regulations. For this reason, the electrified endurance machine will wear a film wrap on its imposing body. Julie Mehretu has worked with the German Race Spirit team, which was also involved in the #17 BMW Art Car. If you don’t remember it, that was a 2010 M3 GT2 by Jeff Koons.

The artist took inspiration from BMW Art Cars like Frank Stella’s 1976 3.0 CSL and Jenny Holzer’s 1999 V12 LMR. The new M Hybrid V8 will compete on Circuit de la Sarthe where the V12 LMR triumphed 25 years ago. BMW says the M Hybrid V8 will draw from Julie Mehretu’s recent works. Specifically, from “obscured photographs, dotted grids, neon-colored spray paint, and Mehretu’s iconic gestural markings.”

The BMW M Hybrid V8’s artwork will be displayed this week at the Concorso d’Eleganza at the Villa d’Este. BMW is attending this year’s show to introduce a new concept car.

Source: Domagoj Dukec / Instagram