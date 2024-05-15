Well, that was quick. BMW snuck in design sketches of the new M5 in the teaser video released this week, and now they’ve been turned into a rendering. Our talented friend Avarvarii took the liberty of imagining the hotly anticipated G90 based on the official preview. This is probably as close to the real deal as possible. We won’t know how accurate it is until the super sedan debuts in the coming weeks.

It’s certainly going to look more aggressive than the i5 M60 after widening the fenders and enlarging the air intakes. The quad exhaust system will also contribute to the visual appeal, as will the sporty kidney grille with horizontal slats. We’re expecting the new M5 to ride even lower to the ground than the electric M Performance version, which should give it a meaner stance.

If reports are to be believed, the performance sedan will be even bigger than a regular 5 Series G60. It’s said to be 5096 mm (200.6 in) long and 1970 mm (77.5 in) wide, which would make it 36 mm (1.4 in) and 70 mm (2.8 in) wider than a normal variant. The wheelbase is likely to be stretched a bit as well after changing the suspension geometry. This tells us BMW is about to launch an “M7” given the generous proportions of its sports saloon.

It could very well have the weight of a 7 Series seeing as how we’ve been hearing the new M5 could tip the scales at over 5,300 pounds (more than 2,400 kilograms). That charging port in the front fender tells you why the G90 is going to be heavy. It’ll be a plug-in hybrid with an unconfirmed 18.6-kWh battery pack. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has said the hotly anticipated M will do 43 miles (70 kilometers) on electric juice.

While this rendering depicts the sedan, BMW will also launch a wagon before the year’s end. Codenamed G99, the M5 Touring is also coming to the United States and Canada where the smaller M3 Touring (G81) isn’t sold. Both of them will have a combined output believed to exceed 700 horsepower. This will be possible by combining the “S68” twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 engine with an electric motor.

Source: Avarvarii