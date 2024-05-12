A supercar and a luxury wagon would be the perfect two-car garage, but what if you can have both in the same car? Carwow wanted to find out whether a heavily modified BMW M3 Touring could keep up the pace with a couple of exotics. We’re talking about the recently discontinued Audi R8 and the brand-new Lamborghini Revuelto.

The G81 has been tuned by Tom Wrigley Performance and now makes a whopping 1,000 horsepower. The upgraded twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six delivers a mountain-moving 1,100 Newton-meters (811 pound-feet) of torque. That R8 also happens to have 1,000 hp, following a twin-turbo conversion, but a lower 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). The two go up against a stock Revuelto with a plug-in hybrid V12 rated at a combined 1,015 hp.

The M3 Touring wouldn’t normally stand a chance against two supercars, especially since it’s the heaviest of the lot. However, Tom Wrigley Performance turned the wagon into a supercar-beating machine. Bavaria’s ultimate family car won the first drag race and came close to winning the subsequent race as well. It was another triumph for the Isle Of Men Green G81 in the third fight.

The Audi R8 did eventually manage to win a battle. Ingolstadt’s defunct supercar crossed the finish line first in the rolling race from 40 mph in second gear to the half-mile mark. The rolling race was repeated from 50 mph in third gear, ending with a photo finish between the M3 and Revuelto. The two practically crossed the finish line at the same time.

The next evaluation was a brake test from 100 mph, which the Revuelto won by stopping significantly sooner. In the final showdown, the G81 went up against the R8 in a rolling race in third gear from about 55 mph to the half mile. Munich’s ultimate family hauler won that duel as well, proving the tuned version can keep up with supercars.

Source: Carwow / YouTube