The latest BMW M3 wouldn’t normally stand a chance in a drag race against the Tesla Model S Plaid. However, this is far from being an ordinary G80 build since it was heavily modified by British tuner Tom Wrigley Performance. It’s now just about as strong as the electric sedan after the twin-turbo inline-six was massaged to unlock 1,039 hp and 1,137 Nm (839 lb-ft) of torque.

The peeps at Auto Trader pitted the tuned M3 Competition xDrive against Tesla’s quickest-accelerating car ever, which has 1,020 hp and 1,420 Nm (1,050 lb-ft) on tap. Being an EV, that torque kicks in instantly, therefore giving the Plaid a massive advantage off the line. On the flip side, the high-performance Model S is much heavier due to its massive battery pack. It tips the scales at 2,167 kilograms (4,777 pounds) in European specification whereas the all-paw M3 is nearly 400 kg (880 lbs) lighter.

Even though the M3’s gearbox hesitated at the beginning of the first drag race, the Bavarian super sedan still managed to win. It completed the quarter mile in 9.7 seconds whereas the Model S Plaid took half a second more. With the Tesla’s battery properly heated, the outcome was much different since the EV easily won the subsequent drag race.

The decider was a veritable photo finish as the drivers needed to see the footage to find out who won. The Plaid triumphed in the quarter mile with a 9.7-second time, making it a tenth of a second quicker than the BMW. However, the tuned M3 Competition xDrive was first to the half-mile after the Plaid ran out of puff at higher speeds. It should be noted that Tesla does sell a hotter Model S Plaid with a Track Pack unlocking a 200-mph top speed but this car didn’t have it.

Because of its lower top speed, the Tesla had to settle for second place in the rolling race as the M3 reached considerably higher speeds. Surprisingly, the heavier car won the brake test, with the Model S Plaid Performance coming to a halt much sooner than the BMW. We should mention both cars came equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Lest we forget BMW has already confirmed an M3-like electric sedan is in the works, and we reckon that will give the Model S Plaid a run for its money. Don’t expect to see it sooner than 2027, though.

