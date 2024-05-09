When the M4 CS broke cover earlier this week, BMW chose to showcase the hardcore G82 exclusively in Frozen Isle of Man Green Metallic. However, it’s not the only Individual paint offered for the hot special edition. You can also have it in this solid Riviera Blue. BMW M boss Frank van Meel shared official images of the desirable coupe on his Instagram account.

The 2025 M4 CS illustrated below comes with forged wheels finished in matte black. Alternatively, you can order the same set with a flashy gold bronze finish – as shown above. Measuring 19 inches front and 20 inches rear, the 827 M wheels are paired with M Compound brakes. At an additional cost, buyers can replace them with M Carbon Ceramic brakes.

These are the only customization options available for the M4 CS since the rest of the vehicle stays the same. As with last year’s M3 CS, the daytime running lights are yellow as a nod to race cars. There have been other street-legal BMWs with yellow DRLs in recent times, such as the M4 CSL, 3.0 CSL, and the M5 CS.

What sets the M4 CS apart from the CSL models is the new design for the headlights, shared with the 2025 M4 facelift. At the rear, the laser taillights with a 3D-like pattern are heavily derived from those used by the two modern CSL-badged cars. Next year’s M3 CS Touring is likely to get the same headlights but we’re not so sure about the swanky taillights. After all, the M3 CS Sedan didn’t have them.

BMW is also cooking up an M2 CS and that one too could get the yellow daytime running lights. It remains to be seen whether there are any plans to make the rear lights more interesting. We’ll find out in 2025 when the high-performance compact coupe launches.

As with the M3 CS, all upcoming CS models will have a limited production run. In the case of the M4 CS, we’re hearing BMW won’t make more than 2,000 units for the whole world.

Source: Frank van Meel / Instagram