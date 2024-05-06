The 2025 BMW iX facelift was recently spotted in Germany, a full year ahead of its anticipated official debut. The prototype appears to be the successor to the M Performance BMW iX M60, likely to be rebranded as the BMW iX M70. The forthcoming updates are expected for the electric SUVs starting in March 2025, aligning with the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) treatment. Recent design trends at BMW suggest a shift toward grilles with horizontal bars for its M Performance and M models, potentially replacing the current kidney grilles adorned with small diamonds.

Small Design Updates

This change would give the zero-emission luxury vehicle a more assertive front appearance and distinguish the higher-end model from lower variants. There are indications of a sleeker headlight design featuring newly shaped daytime running lights resembling arrows. Furthermore, BMW seems to be moving away from laser headlights, possibly adopting a matrix high-beam LED system for the 2025 BMW iX facelift

While changes to the rear might be limited to a new iX M70 badge and a slightly revised bumper, enhancements to taillight graphics and the arrangement of the red reflectors are also possible, pending further prototype sightings. An addition to the upcoming model is the Iconic Glow package for the kidney grille. The BMW iX M70 is rumored to include more M-specific features than previously, including a round M Sport Steering Wheel, new M wheels, new M upholstery, and a revised kidney grille design.

For the 2025-2026 model years, the BMW iX will undergo a technology upgrade and a renaming of its model lineup. The 2025 BMW iX xDrive45 will succeed the xDrive40, the xDrive60 will follow the xDrive50, and the pinnacle will be the iX M70. While still equipped with the Gen5 drivetrains, the entry-level model will receive a power boost to 350 hp for the iX xDrive40. No power increases have been announced for other models yet. The facelift version is set to begin production in March 2025, with the model year already marked as 2025 in the United States, indicating that the facelift will be introduced in the 2026 Model Year.

[Photos: Baldauf]