Having been in production for three years, the iX is preparing to go through the usual Life Cycle Impulse. The LCI treatment is expected to be applied to the electric SUVs manufactured from March 2025. In the meantime, we’ve decided to imagine the styling changes reserved for the M Performance model. As previously reported, the iX M60 could become the iX M70 with the mid-cycle facelift.

Lately, BMW seems to be favoring grilles with horizontal bars for its M Performance and M cars. It could mean the iX M60/M70 will eschew the current kidneys with tiny rhombs in favor of multiple bars going across the grille. That would give the zero-emission luxobarge a more aggressive front fascia. At the same time, it would create a greater visual difference between the top model and the lesser variants.

The current iX M60 doesn’t have an M badge on the grille but that’s likely to change with the facelift. Cars as small as the X1 M35i and as large as the i7 M70 have the “world’s most powerful letter.” It would make sense – albeit sacrilegious – to put the M on the large electric SUV as well. Chances are all of BMW’s not-quite-M cars are getting it, including the forthcoming M135 and M235 Gran Coupe.

Logic tells us BMW will change the headlights with a sharper design incorporating reshaped daytime running lights. On the most recent models, the DRLs are shaped like arrows. In addition, the German luxury brand appears to be moving away from laser headlights. The iX could be another model that’ll adopt a matrix high-beam LED setup instead.

Save for the M70 badge and a mildly updated bumper, we’re not sure whether there will be any other changes at the rear. BMW could tweak the taillight graphics a bit and the layout of the red reflectors. We’ll have to wait for spy shots with prototypes to find out.

The current iX has already entered the 2025 model year in the United States. That tells us the LCI model will debut with the 2026MY. There could be name changes across the board. The xDrive40 will reportedly become the xDrive45. Similarly, the xDrive50 could be superseded by the xDrive60. The updated nomenclature is likely to reflect power upgrades, and maybe a boost in range as well.

Since production is rumored to start next March, the official debut could take place by this year’s end or early 2025.