It looks as though BMW USA is finally bringing a cheaper iX to this side of the pond. The xDrive40 has been available in Europe and other parts of the world ever since the electric SUV went on sale in 2021. A decision was taken not to bring the entry-level model to the United States, although it’s offered in Canada. BMWBLOG reported on how the decision could be reverted later in the life cycle, and it seems an announcement is now imminent.

The EPA lists the BMW iX xDrive40 as a 2024 model year in three flavors, depending on the wheel size. Regardless of if it’s the 20-, 21-, or 22-inch set, all of them have been rated for 217 miles of range. Predictably, the rating is substantially lower compared to the iX xDrive50 (307 miles) and iX M60 (296 miles) since those have a bigger battery. As a reminder, the iX xDrive40 makes do with a battery that has a usable capacity of 71 kWh whereas the more expensive models get a 105.2-kWh pack.

Since it has all-wheel drive, the iX xDrive40 is also a dual-motor affair. Those two deliver a combined output of 322 horsepower and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) in European specification. It’s enough electric punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 6.1 seconds and a top speed electronically governed at 124 mph (200 km/h).

We’ll have to wait a bit for an official announcement from BMW USA about pricing, but we can safely assume it’ll be cheaper than the $87,100 iX xDrive50. Just to get an idea, there’s a 16,200 CAD difference between the two versions in Canada.

We’ve reached out to BMW USA to confirm the impending arrival of the more attainable iX. In the meantime, it’s worth noting there’s a juicy report about a facelift coming during the 2025 calendar year with upgraded batteries and motors. The LCI model is supposedly entering production in March 2025, which would likely make the US-spec model a 2026MY product.

Source: FuelEconomy.gov