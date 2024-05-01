BMW Australia has recently broadened its Sport Collection lineup, introducing the 118i Hatch and the 220i Gran Coupe Sport models. Priced at $54,900 for the 118i Hatch and $64,900 for the 220i Gran Coupe Sport, these models are designed to appeal to a broad range of customers seeking a lower price point. The BMW 118i hatch is powered by a three-cylinder 1.5 liter turbocharged engine, while the BMW 220i Gran Coupe uses the B48 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbo. The 118i hatchback delivers 138 hp and 220 Nm (162 lb-ft) of torque. The 220i Gran Coupe, on the other hand produces189 hp and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft) of torque.Both models are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 118i accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the 220i reaches 100 km/h 7.1 seconds.

Unique Features

The 118i Hatch and 220i Gran Coupe Sport come with a comprehensive package of standard features, enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and the practicality of the vehicles. Among the standout features are the metallic paintwork options, which include Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red, M Misano Blue, Snapper Rocks Blue, and Skyscraper Grey, providing buyers with a range of choices to personalize their car.

Both models also include the M high-gloss Shadowline with extended contents, adding a sleek, refined finish to the exterior. Comfort is prioritized with heated seats for the driver and front passenger, and a panoramic glass sunroof that adds an airy, open feel to the cabin. Interior luxury is further emphasized with Sensatec upholstery, ambient interior lighting, and an M Sport multifunction steering wheel. The inclusion of the M Sport Package enhances the vehicle’s sporty aesthetic. Both models still use a small touchscreen powered by iDrive 7. Additionally, they feature a head-up display. For added convenience, features like the Parking Assistant, cruise control with braking function, and the comfort access system provide an effortless driving experience. Safety features such as the Driving Assistant offer additional peace of mind.

Both models are due for a refresh this year. The F70 BMW 1 Series hatchback will debut this summer, followed this fall by the F74 2 Series Gran Coupe. While the new Gran Coupe will come to the United States, the 1 Series hatchback remains forbidden to American customers.