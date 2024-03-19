Say you’re in the market for a new BMW sedan but the 3 Series is out of your price range. This is why the 2 Series Gran Coupe was launched about four years ago, and it will live to see a second generation. Even though there hasn’t been the usual Life Cycle Impulse for the outgoing F44 model, the new F74 is coming later this year.

Our sources close to Munich have now told us the world premiere is locked in for this fall, but deliveries to customers won’t start until spring 2025. We haven’t heard anything about BMW doing another 1 Series Sedan for China. If you recall, the F52 came out in 2017 and went on to be launched in Mexico as well. However, it’s the 2 Series Gran Coupe that serves as the global entry-level BMW sedan.

Speaking of China, we’re hearing it’s getting a long-wheelbase 2 Series Gran Coupe (F78). It’ll join the elongated 3 Series and 5 Series sedans along with a couple of stretched crossovers such as the X1/iX1 and the X5 – all of which are built locally to cater to Chinese customers and their soft spot for ample rear legroom.

The smallest of the gran coupes from BMW has been spied repeatedly while undergoing testing, hinting at an evolutionary design. The styling will be more along the lines of an LCI rather than a true next-generation model. However, one major change is planned inside where the 2 Series Gran Coupe is getting iDrive 9 to mirror other front-wheel-drive-based cars such as the latest X1, X2, and 2 Series Active Tourer. Naturally, the new 1 Series hatchback (F70) also coming this year will switch to the Android Automotive-based infotainment system.

BMW’s rival for the Audi A3 Sedan and Mercedes CLA will skip electrification altogether once again. There are no plans for hybrid or EV versions, so you’ll be stuck with having to choose between gasoline and diesel engines. In the United States, there will be even fewer choices since the next 2 Series Gran Coupe will be a gasoline-only affair. Speaking of which, gas models are likely to drop the “i” from their names, so look for 218, 220, 228, 223 xDrive, and M235 xDrive flavors.

Rumor has it BMW intends to push the 2 GC a bit upmarket with higher-quality materials. An illuminated kidney grille, massaging seats, better interior ambient lighting, paddle shifters, and revised safety systems are on the way.

The range-topping version will continue to be the M235 but with additional M visual goodies such as the quad exhaust and the sportier-looking mirror caps. It might also get optional M Compound brakes to mirror the X1 M35i and X2 M35i.

The tweaked B48 engine is likely to come in two states of tune – 296 horsepower in Europe and 312 hp in the US as well as other regions where there are more relaxed emissions regulations. This discrepancy can already be seen in the compact performance crossovers we mentioned but at least torque stays the same all over the world, at 295 lb-ft (400 Nm).

The F74 2 Series Gran Coupe is reportedly going into production in November 2024 at the German plant in Leipzig while the extra-long F78 model built in China for the local market could follow in January 2025.