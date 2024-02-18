After focusing on higher-end models in recent years, BMW will revitalize its entry-level models in 2024. The German luxury brand will not only launch a new 2 Series Gran Coupe but also a revamped 1 Series. The two compact cars are skipping the Life Cycle Impulse and jumping straight to the next generation, complete with different internal codenames. That said, the dynamic duo will be more along the lines of facelifts with iDrive 9 rather than true next-gen cars.

The 1 Series F70 is coming out in a few months, but comprehensive technical specifications might have leaked already. A member of the Bimmer Post forums – who recently spilled the beans about the new M5 – has shared extended details about the small luxury hatchback. It’s coming in 118, 118d, 120, 120d, and M135 xDrive flavors, with the gasoline models believed to eschew the “i” at the end of their names.

BMW’s thoroughly updated 1er is said to be 4361 mm long, 1800 mm wide (without the mirrors), and 1459 mm tall. It’s claimed to have a wheelbase of 2670 mm and a cargo capacity of 380 liters or 1,200 liters after folding the rear seats. When it comes to weight, the 120 will be the lightest of the bunch, at 1,425 kilograms, whereas the M135 hot hatch will be the heaviest, at a porky 1,550 kg. It looks as though the M Performance model will put on about 25 kg of fat over the outgoing model.

The claimed dimensions make the new BMW 1 Series slightly longer, wider, and taller than its predecessor. The wheelbase will be carried over unchanged, an obvious clue about largely retaining the UKL2 platform used by the current car. Expect the equivalent 2 Series Gran Coupe (F74) to have just about the same technical specifications when it debuts later this year.

The new 1er is supposedly going into production in July 2024, which can only mean the world premiere is taking place in the next few months. The 2er is said to hit the assembly line in November this year. Both models are reportedly going to be manufactured until October 2033.

These two cars will be complemented by a China-only 2 Series Gran Coupe with a longer wheelbase. Codenamed F78, the stretched compact sedan is bound to enter production in January 2025 and just like the global model, it’s getting the M Performance treatment.

Source: Bimmer Post